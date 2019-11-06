Insider Buying: Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Insider Buys 7,419 Shares of Stock

Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) insider Anja Balfour acquired 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,941.46 ($12,990.28).

LON BGSC opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 13.18 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,414 ($18.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,232.77.

