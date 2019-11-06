Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Innovaderma (LON:IDP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
IDP opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Innovaderma has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.05 ($1.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.
Innovaderma Company Profile
