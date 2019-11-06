Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Innovaderma (LON:IDP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IDP opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Innovaderma has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.05 ($1.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

