InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 48,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,096. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
