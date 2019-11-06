InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 48,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,096. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

