ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ING. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas lowered ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

