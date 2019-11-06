Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Infosys to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

INFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,513,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,751. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 197,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,681,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after acquiring an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

