Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Infosys to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.
INFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,513,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,751. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.
Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.