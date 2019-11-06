Infinitus Token (INF) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitus Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub and Kyber Network. Infinitus Token has a market cap of $3.65 million and $16.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00221303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01481838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00119730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,020,425 tokens. Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken

Infinitus Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

