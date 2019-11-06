Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.65

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$6.65 ($4.72) and last traded at A$6.35 ($4.50), with a volume of 3702672 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.40 ($4.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$6.26 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Get Independence Group alerts:

In other Independence Group news, insider Peter Bradford sold 214,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.44 ($4.57), for a total transaction of A$1,378,374.00 ($977,570.21).

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.