Imperial Capital Comments on Matador Resources Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $276,913. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

