Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 479,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 70,071 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 120.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 30,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 174.07%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

