Imagin Medical (CNSX:IME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Imagin Medical Inc (CNSX:IME) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Imagin Medical (CNSX:IME)

Imagin Medical Inc engages in developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. Its ultrasensitive imaging technology is based on improved optical designs and advanced light sensors for detecting cancer, as well as visualize, identify, and remove cancerous cells.

