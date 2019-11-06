IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $192.63. 140,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,362. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

