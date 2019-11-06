IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 1,724,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

