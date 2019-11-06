IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.49. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $589.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.59.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.