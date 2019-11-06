IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,109 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.