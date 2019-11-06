IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 33,704 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

