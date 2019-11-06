IDEX Membership Achieves Market Cap of $176,489.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $88.24 or 0.00946418 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $176,489.00 and $377.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.74 or 0.06239737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014318 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00046993 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.