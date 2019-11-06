IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 11.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,674 shares of company stock worth $3,849,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

