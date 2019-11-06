Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Identiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.