IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.39 on Monday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,412 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 216.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,024 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,624 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

