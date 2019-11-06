Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

ICLK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.