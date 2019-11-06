Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.