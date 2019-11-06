ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ICF International reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICFI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 133,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 219.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $639,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.