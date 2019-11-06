Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,536. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

