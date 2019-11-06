IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $71,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 110.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 921,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,494,000 after acquiring an additional 483,020 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.95. 117,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,119. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.84. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $765,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,371.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,078 shares of company stock worth $31,681,306. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

