HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Down 20.6%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price dropped 20.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01, approximately 922,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 418,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 96.78% and a negative net margin of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in HyreCar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

