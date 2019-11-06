Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $283.00

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €283.00 ($329.07) and last traded at €280.00 ($325.58), with a volume of 1678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €281.00 ($326.74).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €216.00 ($251.16).

Get Hypoport alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 71.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €255.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €229.11.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.