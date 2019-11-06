Hyatt Hotels Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.95.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,191,000 after buying an additional 484,279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 206,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 148,139 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,782.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

