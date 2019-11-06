Huntington National Bank Sells 6,043 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $289.23. The company had a trading volume of 221,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.49 and a 200-day moving average of $324.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.54.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.