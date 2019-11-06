Huntington National Bank Sells 4,245 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $63,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $301.15. 84,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

