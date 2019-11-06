Huntington National Bank Sells 4,116 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $3,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,814 shares of company stock worth $14,491,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. 392,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533,929. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

