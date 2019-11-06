Huntington National Bank Has $47.79 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

ABT traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 217,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

