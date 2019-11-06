Huntington National Bank Has $17.36 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.21. The stock had a trading volume of 538,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.