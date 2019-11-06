Huntington National Bank Acquires 12,324 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.69% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $38,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,062,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,605,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 759,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after buying an additional 747,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after buying an additional 575,502 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 80,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

