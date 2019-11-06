Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.71 ($69.44).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS traded up €0.81 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.53 ($44.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.