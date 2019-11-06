Hudock Capital Group LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

XOM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

