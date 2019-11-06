HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of HUBS traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. 1,970,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.16 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $1,384,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,697 shares in the company, valued at $119,548,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,044 shares of company stock worth $8,512,063. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

