Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $260.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.71.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,011. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.