Holderness Investments Co. Sells 428 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Insiders sold 90,969 shares of company stock worth $13,105,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $129.03. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $148.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.