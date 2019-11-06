Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,585 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 166.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after buying an additional 2,436,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. 336,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,816. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

