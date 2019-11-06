Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,093. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

