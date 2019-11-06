Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.51.

ED traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.