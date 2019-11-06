Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,289.15. 63,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,236.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,180.39. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,299.24. The company has a market cap of $882.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

