Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

