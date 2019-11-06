Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

HGV opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Lorber David A purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

