Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $458.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 247,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.