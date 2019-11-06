Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $12.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 735,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.56%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

