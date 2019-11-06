Hercules Capital Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 14,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

