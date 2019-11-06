Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of Henry Schein worth $27,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 43,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,532. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

