Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,961. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

