Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 1,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,437. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $553.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.